Wrongfully dismissed cop Simon McBean reinstated

By Zoisa Fraser

Almost 10 years after being wrongfully dismissed from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Simon McBean was yesterday reinstated by the Police Service Commission (PSC) and he will retain the rank of Superintendent for the time being.

In confirming the reinstatement of McBean, who up until recently resided abroad, PSC Chairman Paul Slowe told Stabroek News that this decision came following discussions between the rank’s attorney, Patrice Henry, and the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The then 35-year-old father of one had received marching orders in 2009, almost a year after he had already returned to Guyana from studies abroad and resumed duties. It was alleged that he made an unauthorised decision to proceed on “no pay leave” to further his studies…..