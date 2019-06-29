Challenges to business climate have to be addressed

United States Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch yesterday restated that the private sector has a part to play in ensuring that oil revenues are used in a transparent and sustainable way and she also warned that challenges to the business climate have to be addressed.

“Over the last three years, the US Embassy has experienced a steady increase of inquiries from companies at various stages of the foreign investment process who are interested in working in Guyana. These companies are not just in the oil and gas sectors. We see interest from companies working in engineering, healthcare, telecommunications, infrastructure, air transportation, and information technology, just to name a few. Guyana has burst onto the world stage and is no longer the hemisphere’s best kept secret,” she told yesterday’s Annual General Meeting of the Private Sector Commission (PSC).

“Some of you have heard me say, promoting responsible and sustainable economic growth is one of my top priorities as Ambassador. Oil production will begin in a few short months, so the growth part will take place regardless, Ensuring responsibility and sustainability, though, will require effort on everyone’s part,” she added. This was a message she had stated on Tuesday at a Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association luncheon…..