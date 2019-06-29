Guyana News

Guyana’s economy projected to be fastest growing in the world

Based on a projected growth rate of 16.3% during the period 2018 to 2021, Guyana has been identified as having the fastest growing economy in the world, according to an analysis published on the Nasdaq Stock Market website.

The analysis notes that the ranking is based on the average growth rate for the four years (2018 estimates and projections for 2019, 2020 and 2021), which are sourced from the World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects June 2019 data…..

