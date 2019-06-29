Kitty man fined for threatening elderly neighbour

A 24-year-old Kitty man, who was accused of threatening an elderly neighbour, was yesterday fined $10,000 after he admitted to the crime.

Terrence Thomas pleaded guilty to the charge, which stated that on June 1st, at 137 Lamaha Street, Kitty, he used threatening language towards Keith McKenzie.

“He told me that if I ain’t deh with he, he would do all kinda things to me so I cuss him up,” were the words of Thomas, who is a bond clerk, as he explained himself to Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Two yesterday.

While Thomas suggested that he threatened the man to rebuff his purported advances, police contended otherwise. The two men live in the same yard and were reportedly on speaking terms until Thomas brought his girlfriend to his house. The girlfriend reportedly damaged McKenzie’s property and was charged and sentenced for the offence and on the day in question both men had an exchange of words, which led to the arrest of Thomas.

Thomas was subsequently fined.