Labourer gets one-year in jail for stealing vendor’s cart

A 48-year-old labourer was yesterday sentenced to a year in jail after he admitted to stealing a vendor’s cart, which was filled with almost $100,000 worth of articles.

Devon Williams chose not to waste the court’s time and pleaded guilty to the charge, which was read by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Two.

The charge stated that on June 17th, at Water and Robb streets, Williams robbed Delon Barker of $90,400 worth of articles.

According to the police, at 8 am on the day in question, Barker went for his cart at the location, only to discover that it was missing. Witnesses identified Williams as the person responsible.

On June 25th, Barker managed to locate Williams and confronted him but the man reportedly ran away. The theft was reported and Williams was arrested and charged.

Following his plea, Magistrate Daly handed down the one-year sentence.