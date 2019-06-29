Prison officer claims set up after Camp St ganja bust

A prison officer yesterday became a remanded prisoner after she found herself charged with having a quantity of cannabis in her possession at the Camp Street jail.

Shondel Watson, 26, stood before Magistrate Faith McGusty, who read the charge to her in the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Five.

The charge stated that on June 27th, at the Camp Street Prison, in Georgetown, Watson had in her possession 314 grammes of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Watson, of 309 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, denied the charge.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman told the court that Watson was on duty on the day in question at the Camp Street Prison, when the Principal Prison Officer observed her acting in a suspicious manner while taking something for a prisoner…..