Private sector urges common ground on CCJ rulings

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday urged government and the opposition to find common ground as they both prepare submissions for the Caribbean Court of Justice and it reiterated that business activity here has dropped following the December 21st, 2018 no-confidence motion against government.

“It is of paramount importance that a situation of political instability or crisis be averted at all cost,” outgoing PSC Chairman Desmond Sears told the organisation’s Annual General Meeting.

“These situations dampen investors’ confidence and private investments become slumped or stagnated. And, of course, these are not events that any right thinking Guyanese would want for Guyana at this point in time,” he added.

Sears said that while Guyana can boast of a recent projections that it will be the fastest growing economy in the world next year because of oil revenues, the importance of political stability on a country’s economic growth should simultaneously be underscored…..