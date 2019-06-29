Guyana News

‘Put up or shut up’

-GLSC head discredits Jagdeo’s land giveaway claims

Head of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission Trevor Benn displays for reporters a court order, dated 1996, which he claimed the former administration failed to honour and which has since returned more than 2,000 acres of state lands to Muriel Allen. (Photo by Terrence Thompson)

By Thandeka Percival

Head of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) Trevor Benn yesterday discredited accusations of corruption levelled against the agency by Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.

“Operations under my watch remain aboveboard and can withstand scrutiny. At the commission, we exercise zero tolerance for corruption and our record speaks for itself,” Benn told a press conference at the GLSC’s headquarters.

Jagdeo on Thursday accused the commission of facilitating a land grab following the passage of the December 21st no-confidence motion against the APNU+AFC government.

Benn called his allegations blatantly untrue…..

