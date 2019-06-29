Regional rum producers to include warnings on labels

Rum producers from around the Caribbean region plan to introduce labels that include warnings in order to address concerns about the harmful use of alcohol.

The West Indies Rum & Spirits Producers’ Association (WIRSPA) yesterday said the “major initiative” is the result of a task force that was set up last year to see how best the industry could support the efforts of the regulatory agencies and health sector to encourage responsible drinking as part of a balanced active healthy lifestyle, following the recognition that the harmful use of alcohol is a contributing factor to Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

As a result, it announced the plan to introduce “new labels in domestic and regional markets that contain visual guides against drinking and driving, underage consumption and drinking during pregnancy, all areas of concern both for producers and for the health sector.”….