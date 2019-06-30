Bandits invade Komal Chand’s home

Bandits yesterday morning invaded the La Grange, West Bank Demerara home of Member of Parliament (MP) Komal Chand and brutalised his son before carting off a quantity of cash and jewellery.

Chand, the President of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) and an opposition PPP/C MP, is currently out of the country. However, a relative of Chand, when contacted by Sunday Stabroek yesterday afternoon, confirmed the attack, which occurred at Lot 23 Old Road, La Grange. However, the woman refused to divulge any further details, while stating that it was not a “good time” as Chand’s son, who was beaten during the attack, could not speak. The injured man was taken to the hospital and has received several stitches for the injuries he suffered.

Efforts to contact Chand were unsuccessful.