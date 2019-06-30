Cops under investigation for taking bribes from Haitians being smuggled to Brazil

By Zoisa Fraser

Guyana Police Force ranks are currently under investigation for allegedly taking bribes from Haitian nationals journeying from Linden to Lethem, from where they are being smuggled across the border to Brazil.

It is being alleged that the ranks involved received as much as US$200 from each member of a group of over a dozen Haitians to allow them through several checkpoints during one recent trip.

The owner of the bus, who was unaware that the vehicle was being used to transport the foreign nationals, said he subsequently learnt of the unauthorised trip from the driver and noted that the information given to him suggests police collusion in a clandestine smuggling operation involving persons inside and outside of Guyana. His subsequent complaint to police triggered the investigation.

When contacted for comment, Commander of ‘E’ Division Linden Lord informed Sunday Stabroek that he had received a report about the matter and has already commenced an investigation. “Ranks are writing their statements and we are investigating it to see if there is any truth in it,” he said, while noting that he has collected at least six statements for the “start” and will be collecting more from the ranks at the Mabura Hill checkpoint. Thereafter, a report will be compiled and sent to the police legal advisor…..