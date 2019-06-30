Court condemns inclusion of judges in political poster

The Supreme Court of the Judicature has condemned the inclusion of two Puisne Judges in a political party poster.

In a statement yesterday, the Court addressed the content of posters shared on Facebook by the People’s National Congress Reform, A Partnership for National Unity and at least one executive member of the Alliance For Change. The posters, which were subsequently removed, featured the images of Justices Gino Persaud and Simone Morris-Ramlall. Without identifying any person, the Court said in the terse statement that it was “calling on members of the public to refrain from associating Judges and Judicial Officers with any political party or activity.”

“The Judiciary reaffirms its independence and integrity and rejects any attempt to tarnish and discredit its reputation,” the statement added…..