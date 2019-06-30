Covent Garden farmer dies after being struck by police driver

A 61-year-old livestock farmer died last Monday evening, hours after he was struck down by a car driven by a police constable.

Colin Crawford, of Lot 111 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara, suffered injuries about his body in the accident, which occurred around 5.15 pm as he was attempting the cross the McDoom, East Bank Demerara Public Road.

Crawford was picked up by the driver in a semi-conscious condition and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital. He died around 8.30 pm.

An autopsy performed on Wednesday showed that he died as a result of multiple injuries…..