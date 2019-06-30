Exxon leases Duke St building to house offices

As it awaits the construction of its planned Ogle headquarters, ExxonMobil has leased businessman Rizwan Khan’s seven-storey building in Duke Street, Kingston, Georgetown, where its current offices willed be consolidated.

“I can confirm we are leasing the Duke St. Building. We are consolidating our offices from three into one until our long-term office complex near Ogle is completed,” ExxonMobil’s Director of Public and Government Affairs Deedra Moe told this newspaper.

The construction of Khan’s Duke Street property had provoked the ire of residents of Barrack and Duke streets, who bemoaned resulting damage to their properties and tremors felt during the day…..