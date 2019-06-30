Guysons eyeing former Wales estate lands for oil support operations

The locally-owned Guysons Oil and Gas firm is currently in negotiations for a large swathe of former sugar estate lands at Wales, on the West Bank of Demerara, which are proposed to be used for oil and gas support services use, a government official said.

“Guysons Engineering is interested in some lands and they are negotiating with NICIL and SPU for that…,” the government official, who did not want to be named, told this newspaper.

When contacted, a representative of the company confirmed “interest” but added “when the company is ready to speak on the issue with the press, it will.”

Sunday Stabroek visited the Wales Estate and community recently and while estate employees were tightlipped about plans, residents said that they have learned that an oil and gas company would soon be established on the lands.

One resident pointed out that the lands being discussed would be both on the eastern and western areas of the Wales Public Road. “We understand that a wharf supposed to come there where all them plenty bush deh (pointing to the eastern section facing the Demerara River) and then the bulk would be from the estate itself running backwards far, far. But you can’t see the lands from here,” a former estate employee said…..