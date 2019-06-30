Jagdeo open to Granger suggesting names for GECOM Chairman

Although maintaining that the submission of the nominees for the chairmanship of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) remains solely his remit, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday signalled that he was open to President David Granger “suggesting” names for his consideration during their impending talks on the subject.

Jagdeo’s position, described as a measure intended “to find consensus,” was communicated in a response by People’s Progressive Party member Gail Teixeira to a letter from Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency Joseph Harmon, who sought to determine whether it was agreed that both parties would be identifying nominees.

Harmon, by way of a letter on behalf of Granger, dated June 28th, 2019, said it was the government’s interpretation that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) intended that “both the President and Leader of the Opposition will provide nominees on the list of six persons” from which a Chairman is to be selected…..