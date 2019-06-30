Mother still seeking justice for son killed in Tuschen accident

By Sharda Bacchus

The mother of Ramkarran Mohan, the four-year-old who died after being hit by a car driven by the daughter of a senior rank of the Guyana Police Force more than two years ago, is still demanding justice for her son.

“I still calling for justice… I need justice. Any police yuh guh tuh yuh don’t get no justice because they always getting order from the bigger ones. This family don’t get justice by none station or no police since baby story,” Anna Persaud told Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview. Mohan, of 1008 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo and a pupil of the Tuschen Nursery School, died on March 14th, 2017, hours after he was struck down by a car on the Tuschen Housing Scheme Main Road.

This newspaper had previously reported that Mohan and his older brother had accompanied an uncle to a shop in order to purchase a ball to play cricket and they were returning home when the accident occurred…..