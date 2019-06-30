Smugglers ditch 120 lbs of ganja, car at Weldaad

Weldaad police ranks discovered 120 pounds of cannabis abandoned along a Weldaad, West Coast Berbice street during the wee hours of Friday morning.

Sunday Stabroek was told that the police, who were on patrol, saw a car speeding through the street and after two of its occupants noticed the police vehicle, they jumped out and escaped.

When the police investigated, they found that the car had been abandoned and the cannabis was found a short distance away from it.

The vehicle was taken to the Weldaad Police Station, where it was lodged, and the cannabis was weighed and lodged also. An investigation has been launched.