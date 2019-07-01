Bartica bicycle repairman found dead

Police in Bartica are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Bartician Lionel Bradford, who was found dead on Saturday morning in front of his bicycle repair shop.

Bradford, 59, of First Avenue, Bartica, is the brother of Gordon Bradford, the Chairman of Region Seven.

Speaking to Stabroek News last night, the regional chairman said the family is awaiting the results of the autopsy to find out the cause of his brother’s death…..