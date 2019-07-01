Guyana News

Bartica bicycle repairman found dead

Lionel Bradford

Police in Bartica are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Bartician Lionel Bradford, who was found dead on Saturday morning in front of his bicycle repair shop.

Bradford, 59, of First Avenue, Bartica, is the brother of Gordon Bradford, the Chairman of Region Seven.

Speaking to Stabroek News last night, the regional chairman said the family is awaiting the results of the autopsy to find out the cause of his brother’s death…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Not me

By

Ministry of Presidency official Bristol followed all protocols in land applications – Benn

By
Teen dies after struck by car at Tuschen

Teen dies after struck by car at Tuschen

By

Comments

Trending