Bus belonging to secretary of Bartica Minibus Association torched

-arson suspected

The front of the minibus destroyed in an act of suspected arson.

A minibus owned by Secretary of the Bartica Minibus Association, Diane Banwarie, was torched in a suspected act of arson yesterday morning.

Banwarie, of 42, 3 ½  Miles, Bartica, told Stabroek News that sometime around 2:30 am, she discovered the bus on fire and despite attempts to save it, the vehicle was destroyed.

Banwarie said she and her husband returned home sometime around 10:30 pm on Saturday, parked their minibus BWW 4929 and retired to bed. Hours later, she related, she was awoken by the sound of the alarm from the minibus…..

