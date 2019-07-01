Guyana News

Charles Ceres rejects Jagdeo’s claims on land allocations

-to file police complaint, says prepared to release financial records if Opposition Leader does the same

Charles Ceres (DPI photo)

Geotechnical engineer Charles Ceres says he will be filing a libel complaint with the police against Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo and PPP/C parliamentarian Anil Nandlall after he said they distorted the manner in which he had been allocated several parcels of land.

“I intend to file a complaint with the police force in the same manner as the Balwant Singh Hospital since his assertions are false,” Ceres said in a public statement following Jagdeo’s claims.

Since making the allegation last week that the APNU+AFC government has been in a “mad rush” to allocate prime state lands to key officials and alleged supporters since the December 21st no-confidence vote, Jagdeo has faced severe criticism as documentation in cases he cited has not borne out his claims…..

