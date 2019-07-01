Crop modelling to aid farmers in dealing with climate change

Government has embarked on climate smart agricultural practices to assist farmers in dealing with the effects of climate change.

According to a National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI) press release, several farmers operating in Regions Nine and Three on Wednesday participated in a workshop focussed on ‘Prioritizing Climate Smart Agriculture Practices and Technologies in Guyana’. Experts and other attendees included NAREI’s CEO, Dr Oudho Homenauth; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Delma Nedd; and Country Representative of Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, Wilmot Garnett. The event was held at the Grand Coastal Inn, East Coast Demerara.

The workshop is a component of a project titled ‘Development of an Evidence-Based, Gender Equitable Framework for Climate Smart Agriculture Interventions, which is grant-funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of Guyana. The implementing partners are the Ministry of Agriculture, University of Guyana and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)…..