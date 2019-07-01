Guyana News

Crop modelling to aid farmers in dealing with climate change

Farmer Ben Smith making a point during the workshop (NAREI photo)

Government has embarked on climate smart agricultural practices to assist farmers in dealing with the effects of climate change.

According to a National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)  press release, several farmers operating in Regions Nine and Three on Wednesday participated in a workshop focussed on ‘Prioritizing Climate Smart Agriculture Practices and Technologies in Guyana’. Experts and other attendees included NAREI’s CEO, Dr Oudho Homenauth; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Delma Nedd; and Country Representative of Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture, Wilmot Garnett. The event was held at the Grand Coastal Inn, East Coast Demerara.

The workshop is a component of a project titled ‘Development of an Evidence-Based, Gender Equitable Framework for Climate Smart Agriculture Interventions, which is grant-funded by the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government of Guyana. The implementing partners are the Ministry of Agriculture, University of Guyana and International Centre for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)…..

