Houston-based Guyanese lawyer holds second conference to build oil and gas capacity

Pointing to what he said was a void in knowledge, a Houston, US-based Guyanese lawyer last week concluded a second oil and gas training conference and expressed disappointment at government’s disinterest in the forum.

After what he said was a successful inaugural Oil and Gas and Energy Busi-ness Training Conference last year, a second two-day forum concluded on Friday.

Organiser Edwin Callender, of the Callender Law Firm located in Houston, Texas says the forum is aimed at building local capacity in the sector and training Guyanese professionals. The law firm has been in operation since 2011…..