Mason accused of robbing bus passengers

A 23-year-old mason was granted $160,000 bail by a city court on Friday, after he was accused of robbing two minibus passengers of valuables amounting to $133,000.

Alfred Taylor appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, where it was alleged that he, on June 27, at the Stabroek Market Square, robbed Keith James of a cellphone valued $97,000, a silver band valued $3,000 and $6,000 cash , all totaling $106,000. It was also alleged that he robbed Akash Persaud of a cellphone valued $27,000 on the same day and at the same time.

Taylor denied the allegations and was granted bail in the sum of $80,000 bail on each of the offences…..