Ministry of Presidency official Bristol followed all protocols in land applications – Benn

There is no law barring senior public servants from applying for state lands and Head of the Project Management Office of the Ministry of the Presidency, Marlon Bristol, followed all necessary protocols when he applied for three parcels two years ago, head of the GLSC, Trevor Benn says.

And with regards to claims by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo that Bristol applied for lands that were proposed for deep-water ports in Linden and Berbice, Benn said that as far as he knows, no deep water port facility has been proposed for either of the two areas.

“The application was made two years ago and once all the actions – which includes surveys and so on were completed – it was awarded this year. As far as I am aware, there is no project for a deep water port there,” Benn told Stabroek News yesterday, when contacted…..