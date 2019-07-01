Guyana News

No meeting between gov’t, opposition yet on CCJ rulings

-parties expected to deliver separate submissions to court today

Government and the opposition are expected to deliver written submissions to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) today but to date, are yet to meet to discuss any of their individual proposals.

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo last evening told Stabroek News that there has been no meeting over the weekend and his team was at the time preparing its submissions for the court.

“No we have not [met]. We are just working on the large details…just came off the phone with the lawyers in Trinidad. We have been preparing our submissions,” Jagdeo said…..

