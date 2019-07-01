Guyana News

Patterson says $60M in roadworks for Wakenaam

A Wakenaam lad rides his bicycle down one of the roads on the island (DPI photo)

Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson says that there is about $60m available in the budget for road works on the Essequibo River island of Wakenaam.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the Minister was speaking at a community meeting on the island

Patterson stated he had a first-hand experience of the roads after driving his vehicle throughout the island. On this note, he said, “I have about $60M in our budget for Wakenaam to fix the main roads.”….

