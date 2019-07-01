Taxi driver says freed co-accused brought guns into car

One week after he was told to lead his defence to charges of unlawful possession of guns and ammunition, Kacey Chapman last week told a city court that it was one of his now freed co-accused who left the items in his car.

Chapman was previously charged alongside Sheldon Andrews and Adam McDonald with two counts of illegal possession of firearm and two counts of illegal possession of ammunition. The charges against Andrews and McDonald were dismissed after the prosecution failed to prove their cases against them. However, Chapman was called upon to lead his defence as sufficient evidence was found against him.

The firearm charges state that on November 26th, 2018, at High and Princes streets, Chapman had a .32 Taurus pistol and a 9mm Glock pistol in his possession without being a licensed firearm holder…..