Teen dies after struck by car at Tuschen

A 17-year-old boy died after being struck by a car while crossing the Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo public road yesterday and the driver of the vehicle, a police constable, is in custody.

The deceased teen has been identified as Azeez Mohamed of Lot 63 Ocean Gardens, Meten-meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

Police said at about 12:50 am yesterday, a car bearing registration number PNN 7853, struck Mohamed as he was in the process of crossing the road…..