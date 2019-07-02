Cop found unconscious on Mandela Ave

A 32-year-old police constable was discovered unconscious on Mandela Avenue yesterday morning with injuries to his head and the police are investigating the circumstances.

Injured is Police Constable # 24045 Winston Cooper who is stationed at the Presidential Guard and resides at Lot 761 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The police in a brief statement said that Cooper was discovered lying in an unconscious condition around 5.30am with injuries to his head.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is being treated.

It remained unclear up to last evening how Cooper might have suffered the injuries.