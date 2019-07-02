Cuban visitors see freedom in Guyanese economy

The presence of Cuban nationals in the city has over the past few months become increasingly normalised, with many finding their foothold in local society by taking up employ in the private sector as sales representatives, taxi drivers, construction workers and food vendors.

In addition to this, Stabroek News was told that Cubans who have an understanding of the cityscape and way of life, have ventured into renting homes to accommodate their fellow nationals.

Statistics provided by the Guyana Tourism Authority showed that as of March, 2019, 17,978 Cubans had visited for the year so far, as opposed to 18,146 between January and March, 2018. For the year 2018, a total of 74,209 Cubans were recorded as having visited.

Accommodation businesses have also reported that they are seeing an increase in Cuban return visitors.

Juan Carlos Ganzalez, one of those who has capitalised on their fellow Cubans’ travels, has set up a small food stall on Regent Street. He sells Cuban snacks such as galletas rellenas, (stuffed cookies), caramelos de sabores (flavoured candies), natural fruit juices, sandwiches and other items known to the nationals.

When he spoke with this newspaper around mid-afternoon, almost ninety-five percent of his products were already sold out. He pointed out that his business is well supported by his fellow Cubans. He added that he managed to open the small eatery outlet two months ago after receiving his food handler’s certificate from the Mayor and City Council.

“It was an easy task; I applied for the food handler’s certificate and got it in three days… There was no hassle like back home in Cuba to get it…” Ganzalez related.

Asked why he decided to set up a business here, he explained that he enjoys the country and its freedom and after visiting on several occasions, he saw the potential of a business catering to visiting Cubans’ needs.

Ganzalez noted that he first ventured to Guyana like many other Cubans, engaged in purchasing clothing to retail back home. The profits from that business venture, he told Stabroek News, he invested in his sidewalk stall.

Fernando (only name given) said he has been in Guyana for the past 15 months working as a taxi driver for fellow Cubans. At the time he spoke with this newspaper, he was at a Regent Street store waiting on one of his customers.

According to Fernando, he learnt of the transportation business through a friend and decided to give it a try. During his time spent here, he saw how much his fellow countrymen needed to be transported around the city and to and from the airport.

He related too that he remembered a group being scammed by locals who promised to assist them in getting their US visas.

“People are coming and buying here but there is no security. I know some people who were robbed but there was nothing they could have done because the police knows no Spanish. With us walking around with them, they have some security and we do it because they will recommend us,” Fernando explained.

Without asking, Fernando quickly pointed out that the biggest challenge Cubans working in Guyana face is getting their relevant documents in a timely manner from the immigration authorities. He said he wishes the process could move faster.

At stores operated by Chinese merchants, the presence of Cuban nationals working as sales representatives is a bid by owners to attract the Spanish-speaking customers, since they will be able to assist in creating a better shopping experience. This has been the case at many retail stores for months now.

During Stabroek News’ walkabout on Regent Street, a large number of Cubans were observed in the local stores. Stores retailing clothing and footwear were observed to be the ones that had the most Cuban shoppers.

The workers at the stores were very tightlipped when Stabroek News approached them to be interviewed.

Freedom

Shoppers told Stabroek News that because of prices for commodities, hospitality and freedom available here, they return to the country. Many also come to apply for US visas.

A group walking along the pavement at Regent and King streets, told Stabroek News it was their second time visiting. They were, however, quick to say that they were only shopping for themselves.

A group of three males, Heriberto, Dairon and Jeorbel (only names given) told Stabroek News that it was their first trip here and they have been enjoying the atmosphere. They noted that they traveled after hearing of Guyana from their friends back in Cuba. Asked if they were shopping for business purposes, they quickly responded in the negative.

They are shopping for friends and family, they said, while explaining that if they see an item they think would interest a friend or family member, they would take a picture and send a message to ask if they are interested.

Victor Manuel and Chabely (only names given), brother and sister, told Stabroek News that their visit here is not entirely based on shopping for retail purposes.

For Chabely, it is her second visit and she was trying to secure a US visa before returning home. For her brother on the other hand, it is his first visit.

Asked if they are involved in the trade of retailing back home, they responded in the affirmative but pointed out that the operations are not done in the open.

In their opinion, they find commodities here cheaper than other markets available to Cuban shoppers. They noted that the variety of items available is also another reason why persons consider coming to Guyana to shop, and said that for the price they would pay for a single piece of clothing back home, they are able to get at least three pieces here.

The duo stated that they would buy for friends and family and a little extra. The items that are not purchased by their friends or family they would retail at their home.

They too noted, that because of the hospitable environment and weather, many Cubans opt to return.