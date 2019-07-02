Guyana News

Drainage body aiming to desilt a number of Pomeroon River canals

Yolanda Ashby

Following a government outreach to Region Two, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is to desilt a  number of Pomeroon River canals.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NDIA, Fredrick Flatts and his team visited several areas along the Pomeroon River, as a direct response to issues raised by persons who visited the outreach in Anna Regina just over three weeks ago.

“Following the meeting, which was labelled `Taking the government to the people’, a number of persons in the Pomeroon area made complaints concerning the poor drainage and irrigation in their areas. We visited a number of areas along the Nunes Canal, Jones Canal, Friendship Canal, we were also in Hackney Canal,” Flatts said…..

