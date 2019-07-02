Former national boxer critical after Plaisance stabbing

Former national boxer Gladwin Dorway remains hospitalised in a critical condition after being stabbed during a confrontation at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara on Sunday night and his attacker has since been arrested.

Dorway, popularly known as ‘Tiger,’ 31, of Prince William Street, Plaisance, is currently nursing a single stab wound to his chest. He has been admitted as a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH), where he underwent surgery yesterday morning. His condition is said to be critical.

The stabbing occurred around 9 pm Sunday at Graham Street, Plaisance, one street away from Dorway’s house…..