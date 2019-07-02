Frontera’s US$33M signing bonus for portion of unproven oil exploration blocks exposes Exxon’s pittance payment -Jan Mangal

Canadian oil company Frontera’s recent payment of a US$33 million signing bonus for a 33% working interest in two blocks offshore Guyana without any confirmed commercial quantities of oil, should signal to government how much it lost when it renegotiated its Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) with ExxonMobil’s subsidiary in 2016 and got a mere US$18 million.

So says former Petroleum Advisor to the government Jan Mangal who pointed out that when government renegotiated the PSA with ExxonMobil’s subsidiary Esso Exploration & Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), and partners back in 2016, the company already boasted confirmed reserves of over 1.4 billion barrels of oil.

“Please remember there was already 1.4 billion barrels of oil confirmed when Guyana accepted the pittance of US$18 million for a signing bonus, the pittance of less than 2% royalty, and forfeited billions in tax,” Mangal told Stabroek News pointing to the zero corporate tax rate the company benefits from…..