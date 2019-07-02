Mahdia Town Clerk fired

Hakeem Wong, who was the Town Clerk of Mahdia, in Region Eight, was fired with immediate effect last week in what he has deemed a wrongful dismissal.

Wong, 21, who took up the position less than three months ago, yesterday told Stabroek News that he received the termination letter last Thursday via email.

He said the decision, which came two days before the end of his probationary period, has left him puzzled and he is seeking answers…..