No custodial sentence for 30 grams of ganja or less – Cabinet

Cabinet, after extensive discussions and reviews, has approved a proposal to remove custodial sentences for persons found to be in possession of 30 grams or less of marijuana, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency said today.

Possession remains an offence; however, persons will not be sentenced to terms of imprisonment as in the past, the release said.

This is the first of several steps that government intends to take as it considers the recently submitted Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Report on the use of marijuana, and in particular, “usages by our Rastafarian brothers and sisters who require it for use in their worship and sacrament”.

The decision comes after a long period of lobbying of the government by the Rastafarian community and key members of the governing partner, the AFC.

The taking of a major decision at this point will raise concerns as following the CCJ ruling of June 18, Cabinet should no longer be functioning.