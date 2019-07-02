Guyana News

Police to inaugurate prosecutors coordinating unit – Top Cop

To bolster its prosecution prowess, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) says it will operationalize a Police Prosecutors’ Coordinating Unit.

In a message yesterday to mark the 180th  anniversary of the GPF, Police Commissioner Leslie James also said that among other plans is the operationalizing of the Traffic Advisory Board which will assess its traffic management posture.

The arrival of the 180th anniversary has found the GPF facing several serious challenges. The force’s crime chief, Lyndon Alves  was sent on leave several days ago to allow  the probing of explosive allegations from police  ranks in Berbice. The GPF has also struggled to convince the public that the crime rate is down and its Special Organised Crime Unit has had serious fraud allegations levelled against it…..

Around the Web

More in Guyana News

Cop found unconscious on Mandela Ave

By

British Guiana-born Kenyan telecoms tycoon passes away

By

RDC denies Devonshire Castle sea defence breach

By

Comments

Trending