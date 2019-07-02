Police to inaugurate prosecutors coordinating unit – Top Cop

To bolster its prosecution prowess, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) says it will operationalize a Police Prosecutors’ Coordinating Unit.

In a message yesterday to mark the 180th anniversary of the GPF, Police Commissioner Leslie James also said that among other plans is the operationalizing of the Traffic Advisory Board which will assess its traffic management posture.

The arrival of the 180th anniversary has found the GPF facing several serious challenges. The force’s crime chief, Lyndon Alves was sent on leave several days ago to allow the probing of explosive allegations from police ranks in Berbice. The GPF has also struggled to convince the public that the crime rate is down and its Special Organised Crime Unit has had serious fraud allegations levelled against it…..