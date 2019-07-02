Taxi driver found dead in Suddie station lock-up

A taxi driver was discovered dead in a cell at the Suddie Police Station yesterday morning, days after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Dead is Lallbachan Bachan, 39, of Lot 21 Maria’s Lodge, Essequibo Coast.

The police, in a press statement yesterday, said that the discovery was made around 6.10 am.

At the time, Bachan was the lone occupant of the cell.

He was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His body bore no visible marks of violence, the statement noted.

Bachan was arrested last Friday on two arrest warrants for driving under the influence of alcohol.

His body is presently at the Suddie hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination, which is expected to be conducted sometime this week.