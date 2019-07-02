Teenage fishing crew rescued after being stranded at sea

Four teenage fishermen have been reunited with their families after being stranded at sea for a harrowing five days, during which time they were forced to eat raw macaroni and drink salt water.

Manmohan Indar, 19, Adesh Latchman, Anand Sookram and Sahadeo Ramkishun, all of Airy Hall, Mahaicony, left their homes last Tuesday morning in fishing vessel “Angela 3,” via the Abary and they were expected to return to shore the following day.

However, things took a turn for the worse when they experienced an engine failure.

Indar told Stabroek News that it was after they released their first seine during the trip that they began to experience problems with the boat engine. At this point, they were several miles out. The problem, he said, was later rectified. However, later on their journey, as they were releasing the other seines, the engine shut off completely…..