Boy, 14, charged with murdering schoolmate

A 14-year-old was yesterday charged with murdering a schoolmate during an altercation at Matthews Ridge.

The charge was read at an in-camera hearing that was conducted by Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown’s Magistrate’s Court Five.

It states that on June 27th, at the Matthews Ridge, North West District, the youth murdered Joseph Bunbury.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge and was remanded. The proceedings were adjourned until today.

Police had said that on the day in question Bunbury, 14, was drinking with his cousin, Leslie Norton, at a shop in the community. While they were there, the suspect allegedly approached Bunbury and dealt him several cuffs about his body. Norton immediately intervened and told the suspect to stop. It was at that point the suspect reportedly whipped out a shiny object from his waistband and stabbed Norton on his right hand. The suspect then used the knife and stabbed Bunbury to the left side of his chest and escaped.