CJIA begins interventions to tackle issue of sexual harassment

Managers at one of the sessions. CEO Ramesh Ghir is at right.

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) last Friday commenced its interventions designed to tackle the issue of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

The CJIA stated in a release yesterday that this is in keeping with the commitment made by the board of directors at its Friday, June 21 meeting, when it took steps to ensure that the CJIA, as a workplace, is safe for all, especially women and other vulnerable social groups.

The decision came in the wake of public allegations of sexual misconduct at the airport…..

