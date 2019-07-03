DPP advises murder charge in Lusignan prison killing

The police have been advised to institute a murder charge against the suspect accused of fatally beating remanded prisoner Samuel Lyttle last Tuesday while in custody at the Lusignan Prison.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that investigators received legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to charge Devendra Persaud, called ‘Fish teeth,’ 31, of Unity Backdam, Mahaica.

Lyttle, called ‘Tuff Chest,’ 23, a labourer of Lot 1 Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) last Wednesday morning, less than a day after he was assulted by a fellow inmate at the Lusignan Prison…..