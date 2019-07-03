Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital seeks injunction against ‘Melly Mel’ as part of $100M libel suit

Justice Fidela Corbin-Lincoln is expected to rule later today on whether an injunction will be granted to Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital against local social media personality Melissa Atwell, popularly known as ‘Melly Mel,’ which it has sued for over $100 million for defamatory libel.

The hospital is suing Atwell over a series of Facebook posts she made compiling complaints against it.

Apart from seeking $100 million in damages, which Atwell has called “terrifying,” the privately-owned hospital is also claiming damages for libel in a sum no less than $5 million and special damages no lower than $100,000 and any further order the court may deem fit to grant…..