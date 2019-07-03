Drilling of two water wells in Amelia’s Ward to start this month

Some 4500 residents of the community of Amelia’s Ward in Linden, Region Ten, will soon benefit from improved water supply with the drilling of two new wells at an estimated cost of $40 million.

According to a Guyana Water Inc (GWI) release, the drilling of the wells is to begin this month and will ensure an adequate supply of water for treatment and distribution for the rapidly expanding area of Amelia’s Ward as well as create redundancy within the system. Further, the production of the Amelia’s Ward Water Treatment facility will be increased by 33 per cent to sustain a 24-hour operation. When functioning at its maximum capacity of 220 cubic meters per hour, the new wells will allow the production at the treatment plant to increase to 320 cubic meters per hour.

In addition to the drilling of the wells, which are slated for an October completion, the GWI is engaged in other works in the Region…..