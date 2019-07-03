GPL contingency plans yield success as company awaits submarine cable repair

Although the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) is still awaiting the repair of its 69kV submarine cable, it says its contingency plans have resulted in power being fully restored around the country.

On June 2nd, one of GPL’s submarine cables was damaged by what was suspected to be an anchor from a vessel. The damage resulted in sporadic blackouts as the utility’s distribution system was crippled.

According to Ryan Ross, GPL’s Divisional Director of Projects, while power has been restored and there is currently no load shedding schedule being employed, the main submarine cable that was damaged last month has not yet been fixed…..