Infrastructure Ministry examining fix to Rupert Craig Highway flooding

Hours of heavy rainfall on Monday morning left sections of the Rupert Craig Highway waterlogged and Public Infrastructure Minister David Patterson has said that it is addressing the longstanding problem.

Motorists using the roadway were forced to exercise extra caution after the flooding.

Patterson told Stabroek News that his ministry is currently looking at the issue in order to bring relief to road users.

“This is a historical issue we have seen and have been trying to fix. It seems as if one of the underground kokers [is] blocked up and that is causing the flooding on the road. We would normally have persons cleaning and clearing the blockages and so we are looking at it,” Patterson said.

Asked if a permanent fix is being considered by his ministry, he responded by saying, “We are looking at it.” He, however, noted that a possible solution to the issue is raising the road.