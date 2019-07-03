Ituni loggers group converts from Friendly to Co-op Society

As part of its efforts to revitalise the Co-operative Movement in Guyana, the Ministry of Social Protection’s (MoSP) Department of Co-operatives recently facilitated the conversion of the Ituni Small Loggers and Chainsaw Association in Ituni, Region Ten from a Friendly to a Co-operative Society.

According to a MoSP release, the association is now the Ituni Loggers Co-operative Society Limited and with this conversion, the society is now legally operating in the region.

Head of the Co-operative Department Perlina Gifth told the residents at the meeting that the conversion to a co-operative society will also enable the society to have a better management structure, make every member a shareholder and see members employed under the Decent Work Country Programme…..