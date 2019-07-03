Guyana News

Mahdia nurse found dead in hostel

-suicide suspected

Police in Mahdia are investigating the death of a 26-year-old nurse, who they suspect committed suicide.

The woman, Schenise Apple of Block 22, Linden, Region 10, was found hanging in her room yesterday afternoon.

Police commander of ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis last night told Stabroek News that the woman’s lifeless body was spotted by an individual who passed by her room in the nurses hostel…..

