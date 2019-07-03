Mayor calls for City Engineer to deliver or resign

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine has called on City Engineer Colvern Venture to resign if he is unable to execute his duties and represent the best interest of the city and citizens.

“He needs to work for the interest of the people and not himself…,” Narine said yesterday during a press conference called to address Venture’s rebuttal to comments made by him at the last statutory meeting.

At that meeting, Narine complained of the Chief City Engineer’s untimely response to correspondences sent from his office…..