No bail for accused ganja traffickers after Lamaha Park bust

Two men were remanded to prison yesterday after police told Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that they admitted to being the owners of narcotics found during a bust.

Jason Carmichael, 36, of 138 Lamaha Park, Georgetown, and Cordel David, 29, of 1176 G Housing Scheme, East Bank Berbice appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court One, where they were read a joint charge.

It was alleged that on June 26th, at 138 Lamaha Park, they were in possession of 245 grammes of cannabis for trafficking…..